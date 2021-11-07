Vietnam Minister Criticised For Savouring Gold-plated Stake, Food 'beyond Monthly Limits'

Social media users took to Twitter to slam Vietnam public security minister General To Lam after a video showcasing the minister enjoying gold-plated steak by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, known as "Salt Bae" went viral, reported BBC. The minister was reportedly trolled after he was filmed savouring food beyond his " monthly limits". According to BBC, General To Lam went to Salt Bae restaurant (Knightsbridge Steakhouse)-- which is one of the expensive hotels in the world-- to enjoy the gold-plated steak after attending the UN Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow. The Vietnam minister was reportedly accompanied by his delegation who went along with Lam to attend the Climate Summit.

The matter came into light after the Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe posted a video on his TikTok account in which he could be seen serving the dish with his signature style. The celebrated chef has reportedly 11 million followers. Though BBC in its report did not mention the exact price of the gold-plated steak, the reviewers told the media outlet that the costs range from £850 to £1,500 (Rs 85,000 - Rs 1,50,000). Notably, this is the only cost of the "expensive" dish that was served to the minister, the restaurant also charges 15% extra to their customers as services taxes.

Watch the video of Lam enjoying Gold-plated Steak here:

Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an Việt Nam Tô Lâm được Salt Bae chế biến và đút cho ăn món bò dát vàng trị giá lên đến 45 triệu đồng/phần trong một nhà hàng của ông này ở Luân Đôn. Cùng bàn với ông Tô Lâm là Chánh văn phòng Bộ Công an Tô Ân Xô. pic.twitter.com/hGZZqGbJZr — Duy Bình (@DuyBnh61157516) November 5, 2021

The monthly salary of the minister ranges from $600 to $800

It is worth mentioning that Vietnam, being a poor country has already been facing serious problems related to the economy. Therefore, relishing such an expensive food item by the minister whose monthly salary ranges from $600 to $800 (Rs 44,000 - Rs 59,000) is a matter of shame for those who are still struggling to get even a meal of single time. However, it was not yet clear who paid the bill, social media users were quick to suggest the minister with some other options that could be both "delicious" and "affordable". Watch the reactions of Vietnamese Citizens here:

Just wondering who takes care of the bill as his monthly salary is VND 15.347.000 = USD 676.53 according to the decree 38/2019/NĐ-CP. — Hao Nguyen (@NguyenJustaguy) November 4, 2021

You go such length to defend an official, look at item 15 in general secretary Trọng's 19 commandments of what a communist cannot do. Tô Lâm is on a diplomatic/business trip, accepting such an expensive dinner might constitute a conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/QWfGQf98ke — TTXVH (@ttxvh) November 5, 2021

Your guess is as good as mine. You can say the Vietnamese people eventually pay this (via tax). But I can also say that the Brit do that. Until we have a physical bill and a full detail on the payer (borderline doxxing), we cannot know things for sure — ComradeH (@ComradeH2) November 5, 2021

In Vietnam, an average Vietnamese citizen earns around $230 (Rs 23,000) per month, according to the 2021 General Statistics Office report. It is worth noting that the country has developed at a very fast rate in the past three decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic and back to back lockdowns has slowed down the pace.

According to official figures, industrial output in August fell 7.4% from a year earlier, and exports dropped 5.4%, while retail sales of goods and services fell 33.7%.

Image: Twitter/@DuyBnh61157516