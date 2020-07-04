From Infinity Pool To Bath Tubs, Vietnam Opens World's First Gold-plated Hotel In Hanoi

All that glitters could be gold in a newly launched five-star hotel in Vietnam. The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is reportedly open for business in Hanoi and is making waves on social media for being the "world's first gold-plated hotel".

The 25-storey construction belongs to Dolce by Wyndham and boasts of 24-karat clad and plated interiors as well as exteriors. The five-star hotel claims to be the first property completely plated in gold tiles and though COVID has restricted travel, the hotel was opened for business on Thursday, July 2, after almost 11 years of constructions.

The Hotel, according to its press release is reportedly 5,000 sq metres of gilded ceramic on the outside and the guests are greeted by not only a glittering but entirely gold lobby. Starting from room appliances, furniture and even the toilet bowls are all gold-plated. The theme extends outside the rooms as well as the infinity pool is also fully gold-plated.

According to Vietnam Insider The Dolve Hanoi Golden Lake hotel cost approximately $200 million (Rs 1,493 crore) to construct and guests can experience the gilded splendour for $250 (Rs 19,000) per night, whenever international travel kicks back again.

In an interview to a news daily, the hotel's owner and Chairman of Hoa Binh, Nguyen Huu Duong stated that he wants "ordinary people to the super-rich to check-in" to the hotel and enjoy the experience. Upon being asked about the cost involved, he added,

"Our group has a factory that can do gold-plated stuff, so the cost for our equipment and furniture here is quite cheap".

The hotel is built in a vibrant part of the city gently overlooking the Giang Vo Lake, in the Ba Dinh District of the Vietnamese capital and its owner Duong is confident that it will start seeing a lot of tourists from next year.