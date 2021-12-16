Vijay Diwas 2021: Know History, Significance Of Day When India Defeated Pak In 1971 War

Every year, Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 in India to remember and honour the heroism of the nation's soldiers. This day even reminds the 13-day-long Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, in which Indians celebrate the triumph of the Indian military soldiers against Pakistan. Vijay Diwas also marks the partition of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Even after 50 years, the nation celebrates the historical win with pride and passion in Vijay Diwas 2021.

Indian troops had made significant sacrifices during the 1971 battle. Over 9800 Indian soldiers were injured, and over 3,900 Indian soldiers had lost their lives on the battlefield. Thus, this day depicts India's bravest soldiers' valour, unshakable courage, commitment and sacrifice.

Vijay Diwas history

The history of Vijay Diwas goes all the way back to 1971 when India won the war against Pakistan which started on December 3 and lasted for nearly 13 days. The 1971 war, which ended on December 16, was the moment when the Pakistan army who was led by General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. Since then, this day has been known as Vijay Diwas, with Vijay denoting victory. Each year on December 16, Bangladesh commemorates its liberation, which is regarded as Bijoy Dibos in Bangladesh.

The surrender was held at Dhaka's Ramna Race Course in Bangladesh. The battle between India and Pakistan began as a result of Bangladesh's independence struggle, according to the Free Press Journal website. After Pakistan's mistreatment of the Bangladeshi people and attempts to sabotage the results of the election in what was then known as East Pakistan, Bangladesh waged a liberation war. East Pakistan then launched the appeal for separation on March 26, 1971. After that, the Indian prime minister indicated his willingness to assist Bangladesh in its fight for independence.

Vijay Diwas significance

On this day, the Defense Minister of India and the leaders of the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces, Army, Air Force and Navy, pay respect to the soldiers at India Gate's Amar Jawan Jyoti. The Bangladesh Army and the Indian Armed Forces share equal recognition for India's triumph over Pakistan. This day is a representation of the strength of revolution as well as democracy, and further showcases India-Bangladesh's friendship and solidarity.

