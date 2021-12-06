Vladimir Putin Expresses Optimism On WHO's Approval Of Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism on December 5 that the World Health Organization (WHO) would quickly approve the country's Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine. He added that the action is necessary to boost the COVID vaccine's global supply, according to AP. The Gamaleya Institute, which created Sputnik V, stated that the vaccine should be effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and the institute will immediately begin working on altering it to oppose the new variant. The Russian president further claimed that the WHO's clearance would allow Russians and those who had received the Sputnik V vaccine to travel more freely throughout the world, according to AP.

Vladimir Putin said that gaining the WHO's certification is vital to ensure access to the Russian vaccine for people across the world, including free supplies, during a video conversation with Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. President Putin stated, "We intend to enhance such assistance," according to the media agency. According to him, over 200 million people throughout the world have received Sputnik V.

Russia was the first country in the world to approve a Coronavirus vaccine, launching Sputnik V in August 2020, and has an adequate supply, reportedly. However, adoption has been slow, owing in part to contradictory signals from Russian officials. Putin, who has frequently advocated that vaccinations should be optional despite an increase in infections in Russia, highlighted on Sunday that Russian authorities had tried to use persuasion rather than pressure and worked to dispel prejudices and falsehoods driving the aversion to vaccination, according to AP.

Russia recorded the highest pandemic death toll in Europe

In recent months, Russia has experienced its bloodiest and greatest spike of coronavirus cases, with infections and deaths reaching all-time highs. According to the government's Coronavirus task committee, Russia has the highest verified pandemic death toll in Europe, with over 2,81,000 deaths. However, according to a report released Friday by the state statistics agency Rosstat, the overall number of virus-related deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 is over 5,37,000, nearly twice the official toll.

Russia vigorously advertised Sputnik V the world over, but encountered delays in sending the promised numbers. Latin American countries have expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in launching the second Sputnik V satellite. As part of the clearance process, the World Health Organization has been evaluating data on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Such approval might pave the path for it to be included in the COVAX programme, which is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to a number of countries based on need.

