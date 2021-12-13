Vladimir Putin Opens Up About Fall Of Soviet Union, Recalls Time He Worked As Taxi Driver

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently spoke about a time in his life when he was far from occupying the highest seat in the Kremlin. In a candid interview for Channel One’s ‘Russia, Latest History’, Putin opened up about his regret at the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and revealed that he had to work as a taxi driver to make ends meet. “Sometimes I had to earn extra money,” the former KGB agent said, adding that it is “unpleasant” to talk about that time but, “unfortunately”, that was the case.

Putin described the break-up of the Soviet Union as the collapse of historical Russia. He said that it was the “greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century”. The Russian President also added that in the West, it was believed that the further disintegration of Russia was only a matter of time.

“It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union," he said.

Fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Putin’s recent interview comes amid a time when he has been accused by critics of being obsessed with reestablishing the old Soviet Union. Economic troubles had led to the break-up of the Union in 1991. Now, it is believed that the Russian President remarks could fuel speculation about his intentions towards Ukraine, which is a former Soviet republic.

A US intelligence report has already revealed that Russia has amassed more than 70,000 troops on its border with Ukraine. There are fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine by early next year. While denying plans to attack Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that they were moving Russian forces within their region and they can move them wherever they find any threat to their national security. Kremlin has accused Kyiv of provocation and seeking guarantees against eastward NATO expansion.

“The problem is very simple. Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders," Peskov responded on being asked about carrying out an attack on Ukraine, as per ANI.

(Image: Twitter)