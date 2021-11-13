Vladimir Putin Says NATO's Strategic Air Force Use In Black Sea Drills Is A Challenge

NATO manoeuvres near Russia's border are a hazardous menace as the bloc is employing its strategic air capabilities, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per the reports of Sputnik, he claims that multiple aircraft are approaching the Russian border, and ships are undertaking manoeuvres in the Black Sea, as the alliance ramps up its activity across the Mediterranean. He also said that the drills include not just the formation of a large ship group, but also the use of aviation.

According to Russia 24, the Russian President further stated that their Defense Ministry has also considered holding unscheduled exercises in the same location. He believes that this is inappropriate and that there is no need to worsen the situation. The president's comments follow the commencement of drills near Russian waterways by the US and its allies. The USS Mount Whitney, the flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, had previously entered the Black Sea, and Russia had previously recorded multiple NATO reconnaissance flights near Crimea, which is at the northern coast of the Black Sea in Eastern Europe.

In an interview with the Vesti, Putin stated that unplanned drills in the Black Sea are being conducted by the United States and its NATO allies. These drills feature not just a large naval group, but also aviation, particularly strategic aviation. He further said that this is a 'major challenge for Russia'.

NATO's activities in the Black Sea have been criticised by Moscow

NATO's activities in the Black Sea have been criticised by Moscow as a provocation aimed at inflaming tensions and pursuing a policy of containment towards Russia, according to the Russian news agency. Putin has described the manoeuvres as destabilising and hazardous, while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Washington is attempting to drive coastal countries toward confrontational policies by sending ships to the area near the Russian border.

Putin refuted rumours that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine and claimed that his country is neutral in the Donbas conflict. According to the Russian news agency, the Russian president also addressed the migrant issue emerging at the Belarus-Poland border, emphasising that Moscow has no involvement in the situation. He stated that everyone is attempting to place blame on them for various reasons and for no cause at all.

Putin says humanitarian issues should always come first

He also said that humanitarian issues should always come first and at the Poland-Belarus border, Polish border guards are beating migrants, firing live rounds over their heads, and turning on sirens. According to Putin, a solution must be found that is acceptable to Belarus, European countries, as well as other governments, because their social welfare systems are under threat.

(Image: AP)