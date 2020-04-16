Vladimir Putin Believes COVID-19 Outbreak Is Opportunity For Russia, US To Work Together

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the global health crisis is an opportunity for him to work together with US President Donald Trump. According to reports, Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov said on April 16 that Russian President thinks COVID-19 outbreak is the time for Russia and US to “help each other”. While referring to the phone call between both the leaders, when the US President offered to send ventilators to Russia, Peskov called it “very positive” showcase of Trump's readiness to provide assistance.

Kremlin spokesperson even added that Russia would accept the help of the US “if need be”. Last week both country leaders even exchanged their efforts and ideas to combat the fatal outbreak. Trump and Putin even discussed their concerns over escalating oil prices. Earlier this month, Russia sent its largest cargo aircraft with medical supplies to New York, the epicentre of COVID-19 in US. Recent comments of Peskov quoting Putin, calling for combined effort against the pandemic, came when Russia has recorded at least 27,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease with 232 fatalities. Meanwhile, as of April 16, the coronavirus infections in the US have spiked to 644,348 with 28,554 deaths.

US to ‘undermine international cooperation’

While US and Russia are showcasing relatively great relations and fighting against a “common enemy”, Trump, on the other hand, decided to stop funding the World Health Organisation (WHO) amid coronavirus outbreak. Trump accused WHO of being “China-centric” and said the organisation “failed in basic duty” of handling the outbreak. Celebrities to politicians, most people have raised concerns over the move by the US amid coronavirus outbreak.

Even China had said that it is “seriously concerned” over Trump's announcement of America ceasing funds of WHO amid a global health crisis. Chinese official Zhao Lijian reportedly said at a press briefing that the decision by Washington “will weaken WHO’s capacities”. He added that by not funding the World Health Organisation, US “will undermine international cooperation against the epidemic”.

(With agency inputs)

