Vladimir Putin To Address Joe Biden's Climate Summit On April 22 Amid US-Russia Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address an international climate summit hosted by American President Joe Biden on April 22, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday. In a statement, the Russian administration added that Putin’s speech would be centred on the country’s approach to international collaboration aimed at reversing climate change results. Biden has invited 40 global leaders including Xi Jinping of China, as part of his focus on addressing global warming.

"Vladimir Putin will outline Russia's approaches within the context of establishing broad-ranging international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

On April 22, Vladimir Putin will address Leaders Summit on Climate via videoconference https://t.co/wACnvbQM1O — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) April 19, 2021

Russia’s confirmation comes amidst a time when both Moscow and Washington have been openly trading barbs on a variety of issues including the detention of Russian leader Alexei Navalny and conflict in eastern Ukraine. Last month, their severed ties came into the public eye after Biden termed his Russian counterpart as a “killer”. Retaliating to the same, Putin said that “it takes one to know one.”

Top officials meet

Meanwhile, US national-security adviser Jake Sullivan held a telephonic discussion with his Russian counterpart on bilateral issues, “regional and global matters of concern,” as well as “the prospect of a presidential summit” between the two countries’ presidents, Radio Free Europe reported. Sullivan and Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, agreed in their telephone call on April 19 "to continue to stay in touch”. President Joe Biden on April 13 proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the issues faced by Russia and the US. He called for de-escalating tensions and held the door open for cooperation with Russia in certain areas.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said Russia had a “positive attitude” to the summit offer and was analyzing it. The ministry later issued a statement and noted that it "was being studied in the context of the evolving situation". It further said that they would engage in dialogue with the US but Russia would retaliate if Washington tries to crank up the pressure. While Biden has expressed a clear desire to hold a face-to-face meeting with his Russian counterpart, the latter has not indicated any response as yet.

Image Credits: AP