Vladimir Putin To Visit Tehran On July 19 For Meeting With Leaders Of Iran & Turkey

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday, July 19.

Moscow, Jul 12 (AP) The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

