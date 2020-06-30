Vladimir Putin Urges Russians To Vote To Ensure 'stability, Security And Prosperity'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30 urged people of his country to aggressively take part in the nationwide poll on constitutional reforms that according to him will bring 'stability, prosperity and security' to the nation. Putin addressed the nation in a televised speech on Tuesday where he did not mention the changes in presidential term limit that will come along with the constitutional reforms that his government has proposed. The voting for the constitutional reforms will end on July 1 and if passed it will bring a package of changes in the nation, including a ban on gay marriage.

Constitutional changes

The most controversial changes that the constitutional reforms will bring is that it will increase Vladimir Putin's term-limit as President until 2036. The current term of Putin is set to end in 2024, which began in 2012. Putin previously served as Russian President from 1999 to 2008 and then became Prime Minister until 2012 before resuming the post again. Putin dodged from president to prime minister because the present law in Russia doesn't allow a person to become the president after two consecutive terms. Both the houses of the Russian parliament have already approved the amendments in the constitution but Putin said it would only take effect if the majority of voters approve it.

The constitutional reforms also promise modern healthcare and education, better minimum wages, pensions, social security and would reportedly strengthen the presidential and parliamentary powers. A state-run exit poll has predicted that 76 percent of voters in favour of the reforms. Meanwhile, opponents of Putin have criticised the decision to go ahead with voting when the country is seeing a daily increase in coronavirus cases. Russia is currently at number three on the list of most affected countries in the world with over 6,46,000 coronavirus cases and more than 9,300 deaths.

