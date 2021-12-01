Vladimir Putin Warns NATO Against Deploying Troops In Ukraine; 'It's Red Line For Russia'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, November 30, warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organization against deploying its troops and offering weapons to Ukraine. Addressing an online investment forum, Putin asserted that NATO’s expansion on the east has threatened Russia's security, according to AP. He further stated that they have concerns regarding NATO practice near its borders.

Putin warns West

Speaking at the online investment forum, Vladimir Putin has claimed that NATO might use Ukrainian soil to deploy missiles that would be able to strike Russia. According to AP, the Russian President highlighted that these threats are a "red line" and he expressed hope that they do not go to such an extent for their own countries and the international community's sake. In order to deal with growing threats, Putin stated that Russia has been forced to develop hypersonic weapons.

“The emergence of such threats represents a ‘red line’ for us,” Putin said as per AP. “I hope that it will not get to that and common sense and responsibility for their own countries and the global community will eventually prevail,” Putin said as per AP.

Russia developing hypersonic missile

Addressing the online forum, Putin pointed out that the new hypersonic missile will be added to the Russian navy in 2022. He added that the hypersonic missile would have the ability to reach the targets in less time. Furthermore, Putin revealed that the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile can fly nine times the speed of sound to a range of 1000 kilometres, reported AP. He emphasised that the missile has undergone several tests, with the latest being on Monday.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian and Western officials had raised concern over the Russian military build-up near Ukraine. The Russian authorities, however, refuted the claims and added that they had no such intention, as per AP. Furthermore, Kremlin insisted that Ukraine and its supporters from the West were making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs. NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday, November 30, warned Russia against taking any step that would destabilise Ukraine.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP