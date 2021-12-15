Vladimir Putin, Xi Join Hands To Censure AUKUS; Asserts It Undermines Nuclear Balance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping censured the trilateral defence pact between Australia, UK and US as both leaders exchanged views in a video conference on Wednesday. As per the Sputnik report, both Xi and Putin agreed that the AUKUS pact “undermines the foundations of the nuclear nonproliferation regime" and fuels regional tensions. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov asserted that both leaders expressed concerns over the US activities to “reconfigure the current situation in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Following the Putin-Xi video conference, Ushakov told the reporters, “And in this regard, both from our side and from the Chinese side, a negative assessment was expressed about the creation of new alliances such as the Indo-Pacific Quad and the American-Anglo-Australian union AUKUS,” stated the news agency.

The Russian presidential aid also revealed that Xi-Putin talks were “highly positive” and stated that it was a conversation between “two friends”. According to Ushakov, the level of Russia-China ties is greater than that of allies. Russian and Chinese presidents discussed a range of topics including trade, international relations and security ideas, stated Ushakov who also said that Xi was informed about Russia’s take on security guarantees.

Sputnik quoted Ushakov as saying that Xi “specifically stated that he supports Russia's demands for guarantees, that naturally he is well aware of this and understands the main thing, what concerns Russia has on its western borders.” Russian presidential aide reportedly also said that Beijing will be informed of Moscow-NATO contacts on security guarantees.

Chinese news agency Xinhua separately stated that Xi said Russia and China have “acted as responsible major countries”. Chinese President reportedly also said that even though a number of countries continue to interfere in Russian and Chinese affairs, both nations bolster their efforts to resist the challenges posed to their security.

Putin to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

Additionally, The Guardian stated that Putin confirmed to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a video conference on Wednesday that he will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Even though UK, Australia, US have said that they will not send high-level officials to the Chinese capital for the sporting event slated to begin on 4 February over human rights abuses in the Asian country, Putin pledged his presence in a video call with Xi.

(IMAGE: AP)