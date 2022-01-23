Vladimir Putin’s Alleged ‘secret Palace’ Hosts Private Strip Club, Hookah Lounge; See Pics

A trove of images from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “secret palace” with a hookah lounge and private strip club with a dancing pole has gone viral. The images were released by the allies of the jailed Putin’s critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The new photos have sparked controversy, as for the first time, the interior details of Putin’s private mansion allegedly built for his personal use on Russia’s southern Black Sea coast came out in the public domain.

The cache of nearly 500 photos, circulated online portrays the luxurious palace owned by the Russian leader which hosts a wine cellar, luxury theater, marble pool, bedroom, and other high-end amenities inside.

Most protected place in Russia, with border checkpoint, no-fly zone

“This is the most protected place in Russia, in fact, a state within a state, and this is Putin's biggest secret,” a website dedicated to revealing more about the palace created by Navalny’s allies, revealed. It claims that Putin’s mansion is guarded by hundreds of thousands of “unknown security guards” and has gardeners and builders that cater to the richest and elites in Russia. Visuals from Putin’s palace were first released by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

[Hookah lounge at Putin's mansion. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

“With whose money, and how is this luxury financed,” ask Navalny’s allies.

They further reveal, that the mansion owned by the Russian leader si guarded by impregnable fences, has its own port, its own security, a church, its own access control, a no-fly zone, and even its own border checkpoint. At the palace’s premises, thousands of workers that are employed are forbidden to bring any gadgets, including a simple mobile phone with a camera. All trunks and glove compartments bound for the mansion are halted at several checkpoints.

Secret tunnel for underground rooms. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

Residential building/ hostel for staff. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

Sprawled across 17 691 m² acres of land, Putin’s palace is the largest private residential building in Russia. The mansion, about 39 times the size of Monaco, costs around $ 1.35 billion and is allegedly constructed using illicit funding. It includes a greenhouse with an area of 2500 square meters and a giant 80-meter bridge.

Sea view from Putin's private palace. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

The tea house is 2500 square meters large and can accommodate an entire huge event. The palace has an in-club strip room, amphitheater, and several residential buildings and hostels where staff, women workers, security guards, and shift workers live and aren’t allowed to go out. The palace has a “secret tunnel” where Putin and his allies enjoy a glass of wine, according to Navalny’s allies.

Helipad and Ice Palace [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

Ice Palace is under construction. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

The palace dons safe underground rooms and is located on the official no-fly zone URP116. No commercial aircraft can fly over the mansion similar to the rules that apply to the secret military facilities on orders of the Russian Ministry of Transport. On the ground floor, there’s a spa area, massage, beauty parlour, spa capsule, hairdresser area, as well as leisure activities venues such as water disco, huge pool, saunas, hamams, fonts, and bathing bowls. The dining room dons super-exclusive Italian furniture purchased from the Citterio factory and company named Pozzoli.

Official no-fly zone URP116 in Russia where Putin's palace is located. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

The so-called “hookah room” does not have a single window, as it hosts a stage, a dressing room, spotlights, and a pole for strip dancers. “Is it possible to imagine that the President of Russia built a huge casino in his personal home?” The allies write as they leaked the images of casino hall similar to those in Las Vegas with imperial boudoir.

Water disco at the palace. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

Dining room with Citterio Atena luxury furniture. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

Luxury chest of drawers from a company named Pozzoli. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

“The strip room, hookah, say it as you wish, it really exists. And it looks a lot worse than we could have imagined,” an FBK member was heard saying in a video detailing the luxury property for the first time. Navalny’s allies call out on the corruption by the Russian president as they stress that in 2010, St. Petersburg businessman Sergei Kolesnikov wrote an open letter to Putin as he was involved in the construction project of Putin’s palace.

A reading room at Putin's private mansion. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

Serf theater similar to home theatres. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

A huge casino in Putin's personal mansion. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

In the letter the businessman Sergei Kolesnikov revealed what was built, along with location, source of funding, Putin’s name registration, frauds committed with offshore companies and shareholders, “in general, everything,” the opposition claims. Kolesnikov, they claim worked with retired KGB colonel Dmitry Gorelov. Putin although has repeatedly denied such claims, as he argued in the Russian state-affiliated press: “Nothing there belongs to me and never belongs to me.”

A swimming pool at the palace. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]

A private gym. [Credit: Palace.Navalny.com site]