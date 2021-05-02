'Voice Of An Angel': Nurse In Canada Sings 'You Are Not Alone' To Cheer Up Patients In ICU

It has been over a year since the world was hit by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and several nations around the globe are still bearing the various waves of the massive outbreak. Amid the challenging times, frontline workers, nurses, doctors among other first responders have been elevated to the status of “angel,” “God” and “COVID-19 warriors.” As the most world is still full of gratitude for medical professionals, a new video has gone viral that shows a nurse in Ottawa Hospital singing ‘You Are Not Alone’ outside a patient’s room in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In the video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ottawa Hospital in Canada, the nurse Amy-Lynn Howson can be seen singing the melodious song with a guitar while wearing a facemask. The heartwarming clip exploded on the internet and was shared across social media platforms after it was posted for the first time, last week. The video has already garnered over 78.9k views with thousands of internet users praising the nurse for ‘going an extra mile’ to make patients feel better amid such a gruesome time. Watch:

This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU.

Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients... “You are not alone”.



‘Most fulfilling thing I could ever do’

While talking with CityNews Ottawa, the nurse who became an internet celebrity overnight said that singing the calming song for the ICU patient is the “most fulfilling thing I could ever do.” She further said, “I know they're being allowed to feel something that they need to feel - that they've not been letting themselves process whatever it is they're going through. And I know that I'm doing my job if they're able to have a private moment to feel something and process emotionally what they're going through."

What’s more notable is that the song Howson sung for the patient was not anybody else’s creation but she wrote it herself. She told CTV News, “I wrote it about three or four years ago when a friend was struggling with some mental health issues and it reminded me of some of my own struggles...I've been helping out in the ICU I noticed how heavy things have been and I saw how lonely the patients were. I thought if I don't do this now, when is there a better time to start bringing comfort to the patients just the way I can.”

