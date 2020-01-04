The Debate
Volkswagen Bids Adieu To Beetle With Heartwarming Farewell Video

Rest of the World News

Volkswagen's compact car beetle is set to retire, the car's retirement was announced after 7 decades of production. The company made a video as a farewell.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Volkswagen

Volkswagen's compact car beetle is set to retire, the car's retirement was announced after 7 decades of production. As a farewell, the company decided to say goodbye to the iconic model with a new ad campaign and a video called 'The Last Mile'. The video also shows Volkaswagon's goal to go carbon neutral by 2050.

A heartwarming farewell

The video 'The Last Mile' is an animated one that depicts the life of a man and his car as he grows old with the car. The car in the ad has been designed to highlight its role in pop culture and was played throughout New Year's Eve and New Years.

In another hidden tribute, the video uses the song from the famous Beatles called Let It Be. The Beetle is a huge part of motoring history and Volkswagen had stopped its production in 2003 before restarting it in 2011. Officially known as the Volkswagen Type 1, is a two-door five-person car. The beetle was designed to be a people's car and was thus cheap, simple car to be mass-produced for the people.

 

