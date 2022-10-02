Watch: Another Massive Avalanche Hits Nepal's Manaslu Base Camp; No Casualties Reported

Nepal's Manaslu Base Camp was hit by another massive avalanche in a span of a few days on Sunday, confirmed Tashi Sherpa, who was trying to climb the eighth-highest mountain in the world. In a video shared by Tashi on Instagram, the avalanches can be seen descending toward the base camp. In the video, it is visible that a few tents were destroyed by the avalanche. However, no human casualties were reported.

Avalanche hits Manaslu Base Camp | Watch

Following the incident, some of the expedition companies have called off their attempts for the season. Sunday's avalanche comes a week after the last one killed at least two people and injured over a dozen others, including an Indian, after a huge snowpack ripped through just below Camp 4 on September 26, reported the Tourism Department of Nepal.

The weather has not been in the favour of mountaineers. An avalanche is a fast-moving snow flow down a slope, such as a hill or a mountain, and it may occur spontaneously, as a result of variables such as excessive precipitation or a decreasing snowpack, or as a result of external sources such as people, animals, and earthquakes. Notably, large avalanches, mostly made up of moving snow and air, have the power to catch and transport ice, rocks, and trees.

This year, more than 400 permits were issued by the Department of Tourism to climb Manaslu. The Indian Army and the Defence Geoinformatics and Research Establishment (DGRE) jointly installed the Avalanche Monitoring Radar, the first of its kind in India, in north Sikkim in September. Also, this radar can be used to detect landslides. The avalanche radar was made operational by the Defence Research and Development Organization's wing, DGRE, which is involved in forecasting and mitigating avalanche hazards faced by the Indian Army in the Himalayan region.

