WATCH: Canada PM Trudeau Fumbling Inexplicably To Say 'LGBTQ' Puzzles Netizens

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at the reception of major backlash after he miserably and repeatedly failed to pronounce LGBTQ. In a video that went viral on social media platforms, PM Trudeau attempted to utter the acronym- LGBTQ correctly, however, took the wrong order repeatedly. He sighed and smiled to himself after he failed to do so while netizens were quick to not miss the humour.

PM Justin Trudeau fumbles on phrase- 'LGBTQ'

While Canada is known to have upheld pro-LGBTQ rights and regulations, the Canadian PM himself is seen as a staunch supporter of the community. However, while addressing a gathering, PM Trudeau fumbled while attempting to get the order of LGBTQ correctly.

PM Trudeau said, "I will never apologise for standing up for LGDP... LGTP...LGT *sigh* LGBTQ++ kids' rights to never go for conversion therapy."

Here is the PM Trudeau LGBTQ video that has gone viral;

PM Justin Trudeau-led Liberal Party wins elections in Canada

PM Justin Trudeau-led Liberal Party won the parliamentary elections in Canada, but it did not amount to icing on the cake as the party failed to secure the required majority for a clear mandate. Trudeau entered this election as the leader of a stable minority government and hoped for a clear majority on the basis of his better handling of the COVID pandemic.

Trudeau announced an early election, anticipating that his virus management would help his government win a majority. When he first won in 2015, the 49-year-old Trudeau channelled the star power of his father, the late Liberal icon and former PM Pierre Trudeau. Trudeau's legacy includes accepting immigrants at a time when the United States and other countries were shutting down their borders.

In fact, in 2017 PM Trudeau formally apologised to those who suffered persecution and discrimination under regressive Canadian laws and policies. He had announced that the Canadian government, under his leadership, would settle a class-action lawsuit filed by those who were ousted from the military and civil services basis their sexual orientation. Trudeau is a supporter of a bill that would prohibit the so-called 'conversion therapy' of LGBTQ communities in Canada.

By joining the Global Equality Fund, a public-private partnership with the US, the Canadian leader appeared as a dominating promoter of LGBTQ rights around the world. Notably, Canada has vouched to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghan nationals who have fled or fleeing the country after the violent Taliban conquest.

Canada Election Results 2021

Striking remarkably identical figures to those from two years ago, the Liberal Party won 158 seats, one more than in 2019 and 12 short of the 170 required for a House of Commons majority. Meanwhile, the Conservatives won 119 seats, the leftist New Democrats, and the Bloc Québécois secured 25 and 34 seats respectively. Earlier, PM Trudeau had said that people are sending the Liberal Pary back to works with a clear majority.

(Image: AP)