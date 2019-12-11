The Debate
WATCH: Chimpanzee Washes Clothes In A Viral Video, Internet Left Delighted

Rest of the World News

A chimpanzee at a zoo surprised social media users after a video of him washing clothes at the enclosure surfaced on the internet. Watch the video below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chimpanzee

A chimpanzee at a zoo surprised social media users after a video of him washing clothes at the enclosure surfaced on the internet. In the video, the 18-year-old male animal can be seen washing a white T-shirt with a brush and a bar of soap. He was spotted doing laundry at the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in Chongqing, south-western China. However, this incident took place after his keeper had washed his clothes, so the chimp merely observed it and seems to have done the task quite successfully. In an interview with a leading media publication, the keeper said, "I never intended to teach him, but he watched me nonstop so I wondered if he would do it on his own". 

READ: India's Oldest Chimpanzee Rita Dies At Delhi Zoo

Watch the video below- 

The video has left many delighted & surprised on the Internet, collecting millions of views on Chinese social media platforms. Read some of the reactions below- 

READ: Delhi Zoo Installs TV For Visitors To See Country's Oldest Chimpanzee

READ: Chimpanzee Attched As Part Of Probe In Money-laundering Case In WB

Published:
COMMENT
