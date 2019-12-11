WATCH: Chimpanzee Washes Clothes In A Viral Video, Internet Left Delighted

A chimpanzee at a zoo surprised social media users after a video of him washing clothes at the enclosure surfaced on the internet. In the video, the 18-year-old male animal can be seen washing a white T-shirt with a brush and a bar of soap. He was spotted doing laundry at the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in Chongqing, south-western China. However, this incident took place after his keeper had washed his clothes, so the chimp merely observed it and seems to have done the task quite successfully. In an interview with a leading media publication, the keeper said, "I never intended to teach him, but he watched me nonstop so I wondered if he would do it on his own".

Watch the video below-

The video has left many delighted & surprised on the Internet, collecting millions of views on Chinese social media platforms. Read some of the reactions below-

Clever chimpanzee, 18, washes clothes for his keeper https://t.co/jUYJqH0scl via @MailOnline — nataliegooner (@Hertsnatalie) December 2, 2019

