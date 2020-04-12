"We All Have A Part To Play": WHO Chief Lauds Healthcare Workers' Dedication & Sacrifice

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday paid his tributes and expressed solidarity with the healthcare workers. The WHO chief commended the health workers battling the coronavirus crisis from the frontline.

WHO chief pays tribute to healthcare workers

Taking to Twitter, Tedros while expressing his admiration stated that the workers' sacrifice should be an example for everyone to play a role during the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that the fight against a coronavirus should be a collective effort for everyone.

There are no words to describe my admiration for #HealthWorkers fighting #COVID19. Their dedication, contributions & sacrifice should be reminder for all of us that we all have a part to play in stopping this pandemic. Together! https://t.co/TAcVICdjyA — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 11, 2020

Earlier on World Health Day, UK's Queen Elizabeth too extended a message of gratitude to all the health care workers across the world, the frontline fighters of the coronavirus outbreak. In the official statement, the 93-year-old monarch not only lauded the medical practitioners for their “selfless commitment” but also credited them of protecting and improving the health of people around the world.