'What A Shame!': Kuwait Appoints Only Men To Women Parliamentary Committee, Netizens Upset

Kuwait is being trolled online for appointing just men to the Women's Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday, December 22. The information was shared online by The Council, a Kuwaiti electronic newspaper licensed by the country's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to The Council, Saleh Theyab al-Mutairi, Osama Ahmad al-Munawar, and Osama Essa al-Shaheen have been appointed to the committee.

Netizens have flooded social media platforms with reactions as many individuals were left disappointed by the decision to leave out women from the Women's Parliamentary Committee. Some also had the funniest responses to the news as they mocked the appointment with jokes. "The Kuwaiti Parliamentary Women's Committee is of course made up exclusively of men! Exclusive being the word, I guess," one individual commented.

What a shame! Kuwait’s parliament nominated some members of the women’s committee. They are all old men!



During their time, Mugabe and Gadafi could never do this. https://t.co/XBZyHy1Kk8 — Mwangi Maina (@EddieMmwangi) December 24, 2020

This year, of the 29 female candidates who ran on December 5 for a position in the parliament of Kuwait, none were elected, giving Kuwait an all-male parliament.



This is the newly elected Women's Committee of Kuwait.ðŸ™„ https://t.co/qB2UMeH6IJ — Sound Mind (@SoundsMined) December 24, 2020

not to be judgmental, but those are some odd-looking women https://t.co/tJ7YzghnbD — Ù…Ø­Ù…Ù‘Ø¯ (@hokpakh3) December 23, 2020

Members of the Parlimentary women's committee in Kuwait. Good luck ladies..... https://t.co/BX2QHLCnlN — Abdulla | Ø¹Ø¨Ø¯Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡ | ×¢×‘×“××œ×œ×” ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª (@EmiratiPatriot) December 23, 2020

Why no women on the committee?

The Kuwaiti National Assembly, the country's parliament, is a 65-member body, 50 of whom are elected every four years by the people, while the remaining 15 are appointed, making it a semi-democratic system. There are no political parties in Kuwait and members often run as independents. After the National Assembly elections are concluded, members form parliamentary committees.

This year after the December elections ended, the Women's Parliamentary Committee was formed, but what surprised everyone is that there is no woman as a member. And there's a solid reason for that as out of the 29 female candidates who fought this year's elections, not a single woman managed to win. Hence, the committee had to be appointed with all-male members.

