What Is Vaccine Passport, Why Is World Opposing It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

With countries learning lessons from multiple COVID-19 waves, the idea of a ‘Vaccine Passport’ or ‘COVD-19 Passport’ is emerging globally. A vaccine passport is a document that shows whether a person is vaccinated against the virus. It is a travel pass that will hold all the vaccinations and medical records for a hassle-free international travel experience. The pass can be stored in digital formats, like a mobile app, or physical, such as a small paper card.

By enlarge, a vaccine passport is basically a fancy term used for a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their health documents needed for travel in line with the governments’ policy for either Coronavirus testing or vaccine information. The travel pass will help the destination country to verify any traveller’s pre-travel test or vaccination certificate. Several governments across the globe are seeing these passports as a one-step solution for a hassle-free inflow of travellers in their nations.

The concept is very similar to a medical passport, which is issued by WHO and acts as proof that an individual has been vaccinated against diseases such as cholera or yellow fever. This system has been in practice for years. At its core, the vaccine passport system is aimed at facilitating both national as well as international travel and easy relocation, which would eventually boost the economy.

COVID-19 passport challenges

It is worth mentioning that the first mass appeal to implement the COVID-19 passport was made by UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UNWTO, called for the global adoption of vaccination passports for safe resumption of international travel. However, the idea of a ‘Vaccine Passport’ is facing a roadblock in multiple countries.

While the governments are eager to implement it, citizens and support groups have been staging protests against the pass. In nations like Canada, Switzerland, and Italy, massive protests are being staged against the government over the implementation of the COVID-19 passport. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has also branded vaccine passports “discriminatory”. It said that testing travellers before travel to prove they are COVID-19 free is a better solution.

Countries that have rolled out Vaccine Passport

Meanwhile, despite demonstrations, several countries, independent bodies and airline companies have pitched for vaccine passports. Some nations have also implemented the same. Here is a brief list of countries and independent bodies using vaccine passports:

France

Last month, France announced that it has made the vaccine passport mandatory to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, museums and other places. The system now requires everyone to prove that they have been either vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have recovered from the illness in the last six months. However, the vaccine pass has been criticised in the nation as invasive and restricting freedom of movement.

IATA

World Health Organization (WHO) commissioned the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to develop a tamper-proof vaccine passport called the IATA Travel Pass.

Italy

Back in August, Italy also introduced a health pass. The government required individuals to present the “Green Pass” in a bid to attend large events, dine indoors, access gyms and more. Italy made it compulsory for the medical workers, teachers, and university students, to at least present proof for one dose of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR report taken in the past 24 hours.

Denmark

Denmark was the first nation to introduce a COVID-19 pass six months ago. However, it abolished the requirement in most public places on September 1. The pass is no longer needed in cafes, bars, restaurants, etc. But it is still needed at major indoor public events and in nightclubs. Travellers entering Denmark also must present either a vaccine passport or a negative RT-PCR test.

Brazil

Rio de Janerio announced in August that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public spaces, including movie theatres, stadiums and iconic tourists spots.

Israel

Israel’s health ministry unveiled a Green Passport that enables people who are already vaccinated to travel and be part of large gatherings.

