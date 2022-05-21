WHO Confirms 80 Cases Of Monkeypox In 11 Countries, Says 50 Investigations 'pending'

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday held an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox as "80 cases have been confirmed so far in 11 countries, and there are 50 pending investigations". More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands, said the WHO in a statement. The viral infection, discovered in the days of the post-COVID-19 recovery period, is considered more common in west and central Africa. While Germany has described the spread of monkeypox as the largest outbreak in Europe, cases have been reported in nine countries on the continent.

Meanwhile, WHO spokesperson told The Independent it is convening “a number of meetings related to monkeypox on a daily basis” involving experts from affected countries, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and technical advisory groups.

Monkeypox cases have been either confirmed or suspected in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom along with the United States, Canada and Australia. Spain has reported at least 24 new cases of the viral infection on Friday mainly in the Madrid region, with the regional government shutting down a sauna linked to most of the cases. After arriving recently from Western Europe, an Israeli hospital was also reportedly treating a man in his 30s who is displaying similar symptoms as monkeypox.

As monkeypox cases sparked concerns in the world, the WHO committee of Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH) met to discuss the issue, as per reports. STAG-IH is responsible for advising on infection risks that could pose a global health threat. However, the United Nations (UN) would not be responsible for deciding if the outbreak should be declared a public health emergency of global concern, which is also WHO's highest level of alert.

Govt asks officials to 'keep close watch’ on monkeypox situation

Meanwhile, India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had asked health officials to keep a close watch as monkeypox cases have been rising in Europe. The Union Minister has instructed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to be on alert.

“I'm stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” said Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who formerly headed the Nigerian Academy of Science and who sits on several World Health Organization advisory boards.

“This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West,” he said.

Image: AP

