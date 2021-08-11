WHO Calls For End To 'disgraceful' Vaccine Inequality Triggered By First World Nations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative and senior advisor to the Director-General, Dr. Bruce Aylward on August 10, Tuesday has urged developed countries to eliminate 'disgraceful' COVID-19 vaccine inequity in the world. Dr. Aylward mentioned the necessity to "get serious" about the global distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine programs. He criticised the leading countries for hogging vaccine access during a LIVE Q&A session on VaccineEquity across the world.

"Our strong recommendation from a global public health perspective is that we prioritize those populations before we start going into younger populations.In the face of scarce products, we need to look at this from a global perspective." -Dr. Bruce Aylward at COVID19 briefing

Dr. Alyward particularly directed 20 leaders from the powerful community to extend a helping hand in order to solve the issue of vaccines inequity. The head of the big companies that in charge of vaccine production and procurement, the head of the countries who are "contracting them" and the head of the countries who are producing the vaccine have found a place in the list of Dr. Aylward's plea. As many countries start getting vaccinated, he said, the vulnerable and health care workers must be inoculated first.

Vaccine absorption by high-income countries leave low-income countries out of the vaccine access list

WHO has called for a moratorium on boosters "to achieve the coverage we need to have the biggest possible public health impact," Dr. Bruce said at WHO social media live interaction. "Holding off on boosters for the next 2 months is an opportunity to advance the global inoculation process," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the completion of boosters by September Dr. Aylward stated that "on the current trajectory" the successful accomplishment according to the moratorium is a mammoth task. Explaining the reason for the slug, Dr. Bruce said that the inequity is caused due to the higher absorption of global vaccine supply by the high-income & middle-income countries that have left the lower-income countries with "very little access."

Expressing "disgust" at the current situation Dr. Aylward said during his video conference, "I cannot help but think: if we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have it any worse than it is today?" Following this, he urged the world leaders to ensure vaccination for 10% of every country, henceforth.

The WHO has wished for at least 10% vaccination for every country. Furthermore, it has chalked a plan for about 40% vaccination by the end of this year and 70% by September 2022. Meanwhile, talking about the essentiality of booster shots Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for medicine, vaccine, and pharmaceutical access, said that there is no "scientific evidence" for mandatory booster or third dose so far. Putting her faith in the WHO-approved vaccines, Simao said, the level of protection offered by the vaccines paints a cogent picture for the elimination of the third dose.

(With inputs from @WHO/Twitter) (Image: AP/representative)