WHO Calls On South-East Asia To Ramp Up Monkeypox Surveillance; Warns Against 'stigma'

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called on the nations in South-East Asia to ramp up surveillance and public health measures to tackle monkeypox after the disease was declared a public health emergency of international concern. WHO South-East Asia Region’s Regional Director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh flagged the situation pertaining to the viral disease and cautioned the nations to carry out “sensitive” measures which are “devoid of stigma”. She also called for focused efforts to curtail the monkeypox spread.

Singh said, “Monkeypox spreading rapidly & to countries that haven't seen it before. Cases concentrated among men who have sex with men. Our measures should be sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination.”

Enhance surveillance, public health measures for monkeypox, WHO to countries in South-East Asia Region



https://t.co/ZbpxkZKffx

Monkeypox, which was initially known to be endemic to the African continent, has now spread across the globe. According to the United Nations (UN) health agency, there are some 16,000 cases of disease registered in 75 nations. In South-East Asian rehion, four monkeypox cases have been recorded including three in India and one in Thailand.

In India, monkeypox is detected among individuals who returned from the Middle-East. Meanwhile, in Thailand, the disease was confirmed in an international living in the country. In the wake of the situation, the regional director said, “Importantly, our focused efforts and measures should be sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination.”

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday announced the agency’s decision to declare monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Singh said, “Though the risk of monkeypox globally and in the Region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out an intense response to curtail further spread of monkeypox.”

"For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global #monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."-@DrTedros

Monkey can be brought under control: WHO chief

Earlier on July 23, Tedros had also noted that monkeypox can be brought under control with the tools that the world has presently. He said, “It’s essential that all countries work closely with affected communities to adopt measures that protect their health, human rights and dignity.” He had also cautioned the public health authorities that “Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus.”

With the tools we have right now, we can stop #monkeypox transmission and bring this outbreak under control. It's essential that all countries work closely with affected communities to adopt measures that protect their health, human rights and dignity.

