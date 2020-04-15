WHO's Singular Focus Is To Save Lives, Says Chief After US Freezes Funding

After US President Donald Trump announced the freezing of funds to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN health agency chief said that they are working with a singular focus of saving lives and there is no time to waste. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share the updated response plan and strategy and, in an apparent response to Trump’s announcement, said that the health agency is working to serve all people.

There is no time to waste. @WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/08xlv7HLC4 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020

Trump had accused the WHO of mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis while announcing his decision during his daily White House briefing. The US President, who had a heated argument with reporters at the press conference a day before, said that a review is being conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

President @realDonaldTrump is halting funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess WHO's role in mismanaging the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jTrEf4WWj0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

During the press briefing, Trump said that the US, as the WHO’s leading sponsor, has a duty to insist on full accountability of the UN health agency which “opposed travel restrictions” from China and other nations. The US President added that he was, fortunately, not convinced by WHO’s opposition and suspended travel from China “saving untold numbers of lives”.

'Not the time'

Trump’s decision to freeze WHO’s fund drew quick reaction from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who said that agency must be supported as it is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19. He said that it is not the time to reduce resources for the operation of the WHO or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the pandemic.

