WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus Takes To Twitter To Convey Diwali Wishes To Indians

As wishes on the occasion of Diwali pour in from every corner of the globe, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus too took a note. The WHO DG, on Thursday, took to Twitter to pen down his thoughts on this auspicious occasion.

It is pertinent to note here that the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of WHO on Wednesday had gone ahead with its much-anticipated approval of Covaxin for Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

What did the WHO chief have to say?

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a Tweet wished India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. While conveying his wishes, the WHO DG coveted for good health and happiness among Indian citizens. Here is what he tweeted. Take a look.

May the lights of #Diwali bring good health and happiness to everyone celebrating 🙏 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 4, 2021

WHO approves Covaxin; WHO DG, scientists congratulate on achievement

As the WHO-approved India's indigenous Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine Covaxin for emergency use, WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday extended their wishes for achieving this feat.

WHO's approval for Covaxin is quintessential as it would facilitate international travel for those inoculated with it to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. This approval also opens avenues for Bharat Biotech to export Covaxin.

Image Credits - Twitter (feliz)