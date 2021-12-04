WHO Confirms Omicron Variant Of COVID-19 Detected In 38 Countries, Delta Still Dominant

The detection of cases of the new variant, Omicron of COVID-19 has sounded alarm across the world. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical head of COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization’s Emergency Unit, has informed that the Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries, ANI cited Sputnik report. However, Kerkhove mentioned that the Delta variant of coronavirus remains dominant.

Maria Van Kerkhove said that 38 countries in all six WHO regions have identified cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. She further raised concern that the cases of the new strain continue to increase in South Africa. Kerkhove added that the new variant, Omicron of COVID-19 has high transmissibility. She further pointed out that the Delta variant of coronavirus continues to remain “dominant”.

"We have reports of Omicron in 38 countries in all 6 WHO regions and we do see increasing trends in Omicron in south Africa. So there is a suggestion that there is increased transmissibility," ANI cited Sputnik report for quoting Maria Van Kerkhove.

Furthermore, Kerkhove highlighted that there is no indication so far as to how different Omicron is from SARS COVID. Moreover, the WHO has warned that the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus will witness an increase in the next two weeks. Studies are underway to assess the transmissibility, reinfection risk, severity of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Cases of Omicron variant expected to rise: WHO Chief

On 26 November, the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 was designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation. World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, December 1, informed that at least 23 countries have reported cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and he further warned that the number is expected to rise. Addressing a press conference, the WHO Chief informed that even though they are getting to know more about Omicron, however, he added that more time is needed to learn about its effect on transmissibility and severity.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Shutterstock/PTI