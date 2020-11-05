WHO In Touch With Denmark Authorities Over New Strain Of COVID-19 Detected In Minks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) officials are in contact with authorities in Demark to find out more about the new mutated version of COVID-19 detected in minks. According to a WHO spokesperson, the mutated strain of COVID-19 can be transmitted to humans and may impact the effectiveness of potential vaccines that are being developed across the world. Denmark authorities have reportedly ordered the culling of the mink population, where the mutated strain of COVID-19 has been discovered.

The mutated version of COVID-19 was detected at mink farms in Denmark's North Jutland region. The WHO spokesperson informed that the mutated strain of COVID-19 has been recorded in several people. According to the report, 17 million minks will be killed in order to safeguard further transmission. This is not the first time when COVID-19 cases have been detected in minks. Earlier, mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands also reported COVID cases in minks. Officials in both countries also opted for the culling of the mink population at farms, where the cases were detected.

COVID-19 situation continues to get worse

The COVID-19 pandemic is currently raging havoc across the globe, with Europe and some other parts of the world witnessing a second wave. The cases are on a rapid rise in several countries, most of them reimposing lockdowns to block the spread of the disease and stop medical facilities from getting overwhelmed by patients.

As per WHO, currently, there are more than 150 COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed by several countries, including India, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Some of the vaccine prospects have reached the phase three trials, while some have moved beyond. Health experts predict that an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine won't be available for mass use until midyear in 2020 or before the start of 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

