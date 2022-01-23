Who Is Jacinda Ardern's Fiance Clarke Gayford? Know All About New Zealand PM's Partner

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday informed that she has cancelled her wedding with Clarke Gayford amid a new wave of COVID-19- Omicron cases in the country. Ardern got engaged with Gayford during the Easter holidays in 2019 and the couple also has a two-year-old daughter. Earlier, in May 2021, the Prime Minister had said that she and Gayford have “finally got a date” for the wedding as plans for the marriage were set for summer however no fixed date was decided.

Reportedly, Jacinda Ardern had herself revealed in a radio show that she is going to prepare for a wedding with her longtime boyfriend Clarke Gayford.

Who is Clarke Gayford? Know all about New Zealand PM's partner

Gayford is Neve's primary caregiver and a presenter on a TV fishing show. The 44-year old is a famous Radio Personality and he is currently presenting a fishing documentary show, Fish of the Day. In 2015, with producer Mike Bhana, Gayford created the fishing show Fish of the Day, for Choice TV. The documentary series is also broadcast on National Geographic Channel and has been screened in over 35 countries.

Clarke Gayford is also said to be one of the richest Radio personalities and has been listed as the most popular Radio Personality.

Jacinda Ardern-Clarke Gayford's relationship

In an interview in May 2021, the Prime Minister had asserted, "What was supposed to be a romantic moment was gate-crashed by a police protection officer, some locals, and a couple of dogs that tried to eat the chocolate Gayford had brought with him".

Ardern and Gayford have a 2-year-old daughter, Neve. Ardern in 2018 became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office.

Jacinda Ardern returned to power in October 2020 after delivering the biggest election victory in the country for her centre-left Labour Party in nearly five decades, majorly due to her government’s decisive and successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP