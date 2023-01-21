Who Is María Branyas Morera? World's Oldest Person According To Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records (GWR) has shared a picture of a woman named María Branyas Morera, who became the “world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living” at the age of 115 and 319 days. This was after the death of the French Lucile Randon who passed away on January 17 at the age of 118 years and 340 days. Now the oldest person in the world is María Branyas Morera, who lives in the city of Olot, Catalonia, Spain. Guinness World Records took the same to Instagram with the photo of Morera.

"Eight years later, they decided to return to Spain, where they settled in Catalonia. María has called the region home ever since. She has resided in the same nursing home - Residència Santa María del Tura – for the past 22 years,” wrote GWR on Instagram.

World's oldest person: María Branyas Morera

On the official website of GWR, they shared more details about Morera and her life journey. “Order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics,” she told GWR.

They also posted quotes from Morera where she shared what helped her longevity. Taking to Twitter, GWR wrote, "At the grand old age of 115 years 321 days, María Branyas Morera now holds the title of oldest person living."