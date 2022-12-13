Who Is WHO's New Chief Scientist? Dr. Jeremy Farrar Replaces Soumya Swaminathan

In a bid to tackle post-pandemic health challenges, the World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed Dr Jeremy Farrar as the new chief scientist replacing Soumya Swaminathan. Dr Farrar is the Director of the Wellcome Trust and will join WHO in the second quarter of 2023. Dr Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu has been appointed as the WHO's Chief Nursing Officer.

"As WHO’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Farrar will oversee the Science Division, bringing together the best brains in science and innovation from around the world to develop and deliver high-quality health services to the people who need them most, no matter who they are and where they live," read the official statement released on WHO's website.

WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist

Delighted to announce that @JeremyFarrar will join @WHO as our next Chief Scientist and Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu as our next Chief Nursing Officer. This is a critical time when investment in the health workforce & science is imperative to deliver #HealthForAll. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/U5gPx6tuML — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 13, 2022

Who is Jeremy Farrar?

Dr. Farrar is a clinician-scientist who, before joining Wellcome in 2013, spent 17 years as Director of the Clinical Research Unit at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Vietnam, where he successfully completed several research in global health with a focus on emerging infectious diseases, as per the WHO's website. Under Dr Farrar, Wellcome has worked on research projects to transform the understanding of life, health, and well-being and to support science-based solutions to address challenges like infectious disease, mental health, and the effects of climate change on health. Also, Dr Farrar is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences UK, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the National Academies USA, and a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his delight that Jeremy and Amelia will join the organisation. He said this comes at a critical time in global public health when investment in both the health workforce and science is imperative to strengthening health systems and outbreak preparedness and prevention.

The WHO chief further maintained that Chief Scientist Jeremy will strengthen the efforts to ensure WHO, its Member States, and partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations.

"As Chief Nursing Officer, Amelia will ignite the all-important need not only to fill the gap in health workers worldwide but also to ensure they receive the support they need and deserve," he added.

Image: AP/ Representative