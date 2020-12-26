WHO Lists 10 Steps For Effective Response To Future Pandemics; Read Details

In a recent advisory, the World Health Organization cautioned countries struggling to contain the two new variants of the coronavirus and the rising casualties from SARS-CoV-2, saying, that they must reinforce their healthcare systems so that they can deliver tools to address the preparedness for the future pandemic, and the key societal and environmental issues. The WHO listed 10 ways the nations could lead the response to future pandemics.

Key measures for future pandemics:

1. Global solidarity for 'worldwide health security'

WHO urged countries to improve preparedness for pandemics and health emergencies and tackle the health crisis in humanitarian settings. "We will target support to better protect the most vulnerable communities against health emergency risks, including in urban settings, small island countries, conflict settings," the WHO stressed. It further emphasized that nations must leverage on existing partnerships and build a global health emergency workforce to expand, train, and standardize high-quality public health and medical assistance.

2. Speed up access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines

According to WHO, countries must ensure equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, tests, and treatments and ensure that health systems are strong enough to deliver them. It further stressed that countries must contribute to crucial funds needed to get these tools everywhere they are needed in the world.

3. Advance health for all

The WHO reminded nations of the consequences of neglecting healthcare systems. It asked nations to strengthen the system in such a way that they can respond to COVID-19 and deliver all essential health services required to keep people of all ages without slipping into poverty. "Two important initiatives will underpin this work: the implementation and roll-out of WHO’s new primary health care programme in countries and the UHC compendium - a tool to help countries identify the essential health services they need," the WHO informed.

4. Tackling health inequities

WHO asked countries to build on international commitments and existing work to advance universal health coverage and address the broader determinants of health. It suggested that the this can be done by drawing on the latest WHO data and marinating new data that monitors health inequities related to critical issues such as income, gender, ethnicity, living in remote rural areas or disadvantaged urban areas, education, occupation or employment conditions, and disability.

5. Global leadership in science and data

WHO said that the countries needed to uphold and strengthen the excellence, relevance and efficacy of the core technical functions and scientific data to provide the world with the best evidence-based recommendations for public health.

6. Revitalize efforts to tackle transmissible diseases

WHO has worked in collaboration with countries to tackle polio, HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, and to avert epidemics of diseases like measles and yellow fever. "In 2021 we will help countries get vaccines for polio and other diseases to the people who missed out during the pandemic. As part of this push, we will work to improve access to the HPV vaccine," the organization said. It added that the organization will collaborate with partners to implement the new 10-year Roadmap for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

7. Combat drug resistance

The WHO recommended that nations could only end infectious diseases if they made 'global efforts' to have effective medicines to treat them. To achieve this, the new Global Leadership Group for Antimicrobial Resistance, which includes health chiefs and political leaders, will meet for the first time in January.

8. Treat NCDs and mental health

The WHO asked countries to treat vulnerable people with NCDs, who are more susceptible in contracting the COVID-19 virus. It added that it was vital for countries to ensure that that screening and treatment programmes for diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease are accessible to all. "This will be a major focus in 2021, along with a new Global Diabetes Compact, and a campaign to help 100 million people quit tobacco," the organization said.

9. Build back better

WHO emphasized the collective goal of addressing climate change and health, reducing air pollution and improving air quality, to build back stronger and better. For the same, a conference in June 2021 will focus on supporting health in Small Island Developing States.

10. Act in solidarity

WHO highlighted one of the key principles to focus on in the year 2021, to demonstrate greater solidarity – between nations, institutions, communities and individuals, to beat the pandemics in the future.

