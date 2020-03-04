WHO Reports Over 1,700 New Cases Of Deadly Coronavirus Outside China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed more than 1,700 new cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outside mainland China while the total number of infected people have exceeded 10, 000. The WHO reportedly said in its coronavirus disease situation report that the total number of confirmed cases outside China had increased by 1, 792 to 10, 566 in 72 countries. It further added that the death toll outside China had risen by 37 to 166, as per reports.

.@WHO calls on industry and governments to increase manufacturing of personal protective equipment by 40% to meet rising global demand due to #COVID19 outbreak and to protect #healthworkers. https://t.co/AvmOAfc6hr #coronavirus — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 3, 2020

UN released $15 million

According to the reports, the total confirmed cases in China stands at 80, 270 while the death toll has gone upto 2, 946. The total number of coronavirus cases globally has increased by 1, 922 to 90, 870. United Nations has released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund the global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock announced the release of the fund after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert to its top level of risk assessment - ‘very high’.

"Once again, this is a question of solidarity. This cannot be solved by WHO alone, or one industry alone. It requires all of us working together to ensure all countries can protect the people who protect the rest of us"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 3, 2020

The UN funding has been released for the WHO and the UNICEF to help essential activities including monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases, and the operation of national laboratories. The WHO has called for $675 million in funding to combat the deadly virus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the biggest concern is the countries with weaker health systems. The WHO has said that there is still a chance to contain the deadly virus if the chain of transmission gets broken. The Coronavirus cases in Italy, Iran, and South Korea dramatically increased within a week.

