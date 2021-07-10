WHO Sees 'likely' Association Between COVID-19 MRNA Vaccines And Rare Heart Inflammation

The World Health Organization on July 9 said that there was a “likely causal association” between COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology and “very rare” heart inflammations. According to a press release, WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis - inflammation of the lining around the heart - had been reported in multiple countries, especially the US. However, the UN health body also added that the benefits still outweigh the risks.

“The reported cases have typically occurred within days of vaccination, more commonly among younger males and more often following the second dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines,” GACVS said in a statement.

It further added that after reviewing the available data the “current evidence suggests a likely causal association between myocarditis and the mRNA vaccines”.

However, the UN agency said that the benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks in reducing hospitalisations and deaths due to the virus. WHO noted that the inflammations are “very rare”. The committee said that most cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccinations were “mild” and required only “conservative” treatment. But it also said that it is observing the possible long-term effects.

“More rigorous studies using alternative data sources and more robust study designs including comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations as well as investigations monitoring for longer term follow up are underway; the GACVS subcommittee will continue to review this signal as more data become available,” the press note read.

Link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis

Meanwhile, the WHO’s concern comes after the US medical authorities warned last month that there was a likely link between mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - and myocarditis cases among younger recipients. The officials had also, however, said that the benefits continued to outweigh the risks. It also comes after the European Medical Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, which tracks medicines’ side effects, had also seen a “plausible causal relationship” in a review of the data this week.

It is worth mentioning that myocarditis is a rare disease that experts believe is usually triggered by a virus. The sufferers of the disease usually experience chest pain. It is treated with anti-inflammatory drugs and if needed additional oxygen. Israel was the first country to report myocarditis among vaccine recipients in its fast-paced rollout of the mRNA shots.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)



