WHO Team Of Experts Arrives In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the Chinese health ministry on February 11 announced the death toll of deadly coronavirus to have cross 1,000 mark in mainland China, an advance team of World Health Organisation experts arrived in the Asian country. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the team is headed by Dr. Bruce Aylward and aims to lay the base work for a bigger international team. The experts will also be working with the Chinese doctors regarding the outbreak with 42,638 confirmed cases in the mainland.

Tedros has reportedly met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month and had returned with an agreement to send an international mission. However, it took nearly two weeks to get a green light from the Chinese government on the team of experts.

An advance team of @WHO experts has just arrived in #China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, to lay the groundwork for the larger international team.



The team will be working with their Chinese counterparts to make sure we have the right expertise to answer the right questions. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 10, 2020

China çlaims to have 'cured thrice the number of fatalities'

Lijian Zhao from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China had said on February 9 that since February 1, the number of cured cases have surpassed the fatalities, and now it is 'thrice larger'.

Update: As of 9 Feb, 40171 confirmed cases (908 fatalities, 3281 cured, 6484 severe cases), 23589 suspected cases were reported by China. 399487 people are traced, 187518 are under observation. On 1 Feb, number of cured cases overtaken that of fatalities, now it's thrice larger. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the UK has also confirmed four new cases of the deadly virus which takes its total count to eight. The update by the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK also stated that the new cases of infections are all known contacts of a previously confirmed case of a Briton who caught the virus in France. The British health secretary has also declared that the deadly SARS-like virus as a 'serious and imminent' threat to public health.

