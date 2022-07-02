WHO Warns Risk Of Monkeypox Outbreak Remains 'high' In Russia As Cases Triple In Europe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday flagged that the risk of a monkeypox virus outbreak remains "high" in Russia as cases have rapidly increased in Europe. Speaking to Russian News Agency Sputnik, WHO representative for Moscow Melita Vujnovic noted that recent assessments have suggested that the virus has "engulfed" several pockets of Europe which were previously untouched. Further warning of some "atypical cases" that were recently recorded, Vujnovic recommended that all countries must step up efforts to curtail a potential spill-off.

“According to the WHO assessment, at the regional level, the risk in the WHO European Region is high over reports about the widespread outbreak which engulfed several previously untouched countries and some atypical cases,” Vujnovic said, as quoted by Sputnik. “The WHO recommends that all the countries should make every effort to register new cases and trace contacts to control this outbreak and prevent its further spread,” she added.

WHO calls for 'urgent action' as cases triple in Europe

The latest concerns come as monkeypox spread in Europe has nearly tripled in the past two weeks. According to WHO Europe Regional Director Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, about 90% of global laboratory-confirmed cases, which is around 4,500, have been reported from Europe. At least 31 European countries have reported cases since the surge in cases in early May. Globally a total of 51 countries have reported cases of monkeypox, including Central and West African nations where the viral disease is designated as "endemic," as per the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Noting the steep rise in infections across Europe, Dr. Kluge on Friday called for "urgent action" to prevent the further spread of the virus. “Today, I am intensifying my call for governments and civil society to scale up efforts … to prevent monkeypox from establishing itself across a growing geographical area,” Dr. Kluge said in a statement. He stressed the need for "coordinated" action to "turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of the disease." He added that there is "no room for complacency" especially in Europe given the expanding outbreak, leading to larger risks. However, he added, WHO currently does not constitute the threat as a public health emergency of international concern but "will review the position shortly."

More on Monkeypox

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is commonly found in Central and western Africa amid densely populated tropical rainforests. The virus can spread from animal to human as well as transmit from human to human. Symptoms of monkeypox include typically fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and rash or lesions on the skin, that last for 2-4 weeks, WHO outlines.

(Image: Shutterstock/ AP)