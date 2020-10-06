Kyrgyzstan: Widespread Protests Erupt Over Claims Of Rigged Elections

Kyrgyz security forces have used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse thousands of people gathered in the center of the capital, Bishkek on Sunday, October 4 to protest over allegations of rigged elections that handed victories to parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. According to the international media reports, riot police used force to disperse the crowd after they rallied and tried to break into the government headquarters.

READ: Kyrgyzstan Closes Polls After Elections

Opposition parties accuse vote results

In addition, Activists and supporters from 10 opposition parties gathered in Ala-Too square on October 5 and accused the results of the parliamentary elections were rigged, with votes being bought and other irregularities marring the polls. As per reports, the clashes are continuing in close proximity to the Government House with sporadic shootings as demonstrators are trying to go back to the square.

READ: Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots In Kyrgyzstan Elex

The hospitals in Bishkek reportedly said that underwent treatment of 16 patients who succumbed to injuries during the violent clash. During the clash, several other people were also enjoyed which include at least two police officers and Janarbek Akaev, the leader of Ata-Meken who was rushed to the hospital with leg injuries. According to the reports, the opposition candidates have called on the Central Electoral Commission in Kyrgyzstan to cancel the results of the vote claiming it to be rigged. Through this ongoing chaos, the Election Commission has decided that the final results would be announced in the next 20 days.

The Presidential Press Service was reported to have released a statement saying that President Jeenbekov has scheduled a meet on October 6 with the leaders of all 16 political parties that took part in parliamentary elections. The demonstrators chanted "President Jeenbekov, must go away!" as opposition leaders promised to set up a joint opposition coordination center. The protest over vote-rigging broke out in other cities and towns which include the northern city of Talas and the central region of Naryn.

READ: Putin Supports Kyrgyzstan Leader Ahead Of Election

A group of military and law enforcement officials said that they will urge the police and other security officials not to be brutal against people. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reportedly backed the opposition claiming that the Kyrgyz elections were held in a unfair manner by "credible allegations of vote-buying."

READ: AI Plane Brings Back 145 Students Stranded In Kyrgyzstan

Image: AP