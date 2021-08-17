Last Updated:

"Will Never Be Under One Ceiling With Taliban": Afghan Ex-VP Saleh Pledges New Fight

Afghan Ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh recently took to Twitter to announce his presence in the last remaining holdout of Panjshir valley.

Afghan

In a major development in Afghanistan, the former Vice President has declared an unrestricted fight against the Taliban. Taking to Twitter, the defiant ex-VP Amrullah Saleh recently made it clear that he would not 'bow to the Taliban terrorists.'

Amrullah Saleh: Will never be under one ceiling with Taliban

Like Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to isolate himself in Tajikistan, similar rumours were generated about Amrullah Saleh. However, Saleh on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce his presence in the last remaining holdout of Panjshir valley, about a three-hour drive towards the northeast of Kabul. Saleh pledged to continue defiance against the rogue militant group through a sternly worded tweet. "I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to the Taliban terrorists...I wont disappoint millions who listened to me...I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER," ex-VP Saleh wrote.

As per reports, Saleh has retreated to Panjshir province in Afghanistan. Panjshir is a valley in north-central Afghanistan, about 159 kilometres from Kabul near Hindukush Mountains. Saleh has remained in the country to form an anti-Taliban coalition along with Ahmad Massoud, the son of 'legend' Ahmad Shah Massoud. Pictures of the former Vice President with the son of his former mentor and noted anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud surfaced on the internet since Tuesday morning as they initiated talks regarding "strong resistance" against the Taliban. As per reports, the leaders prepared to join pieces together of what is left of the armed forces to launch a guerrilla movement against the Taliban, AP reported.

Interestingly, the meeting with Saleh comes at the heels of Massoud Jr's August 15 interview with the Atlantic Council where he voiced his readiness to create "an inclusive government with the Taliban" through political negotiations. With the Taliban swiftly mounting towards Kabul a few days back, Massoud Jr announced his desire to continue his father's legacy. However, he also expressed his will to "forgive the blood" of his father "for the sake of peace in Afghanistan."

It is noteworthy that Ahmed Massoud is the leader of the militia force compiled by his father to combat the cad Islamist group. Massoud Sr was assassinated by Al Qaeda in 2019 in Panjshir. He is known as the "Lion of Panjshir." Panjshir is famous for its natural defence that allowed the valley to remain unconquered during the previous Taliban regime. Panjshir's uniquely combined militia has received unhindered logistical support from the Northern Alliance, including India and Russia to combat the Taliban. Since Ahmad Shah Massoud's rule, the valley has remained untouched by the Taliban.

(With inputs from AP)

