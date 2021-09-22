Women Will Be Treated As Second-class Citizens With Limited Rights In Afghanistan: Reports

Despite announcing lakhs of promises to provide equal rights in education, jobs and, other sectors by the Taliban-led Afghanistan government, media reports suggest that the terrorist group are planning to proffer Afghan women as second-class citizens.

In Afghanistan, second-class citizenship for women means they would not enjoy all the rights that a man can. According to the report published in Pakistan based media outlet News International, Afghan women will be under unabated suppression in their own country under the Taliban in the name of their "monopolised version of Islam", will sacrifice the women's rights and freedom in Afghanistan.

The media report further claimed that the women in the country would not only face physical violence but also have to face other forms like structural, cultural and institutional restrictions. Despite several announcements of inclusive development in the forming of the government, the Taliban are not allowing women to work with men in their workplaces.

Earlier this month, a Taliban leader, during an interview with an Afghan national TV, termed the women who had worked with men as "prostitutes". The terrorist group also introduced an antiquated version of modesty for all women (including young girls), where it has banned sports and other cultural activities for women.

"Such gender apartheid emanating from the Taliban controlled Afghanistan can't lead to peace. The Taliban's ideology involves gender apartheid at their core and it shows the future of Afghan women not much except regression and complete lack of empowerment, education, and access to healthcare facilities," read the report of The News International.

Despite grave threats from the Taliban, a number of women are holding protests across Afghanistan

It is worth mentioning that the violence against activists and protesters in Afghanistan has become a common occurrence after the Taliban captured the country. Reports of harassment and brutalities against women have started emerging from the country since the very first day of their takeover.

Recently, armed members of the Taliban group assaulted a female civil society activist and abducted five of her family members. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, the members of the terrorist group equipped with heavy arms strenuously entered the house of Hope Foundation chief, Fahima Rahmati, and started thrashing her.

Despite grave threats from the terror outfit, a number of women are holding protests in cities across the country, demanding rights being denied to them. Earlier on September 12, Sunday, Human Rights activist Habibullah Farzad was also thrashed brutally by the terrorist group. According to the local media reports, the activist was beaten for participating in a protest held by women in Kabul.

