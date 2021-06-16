'Won't Tolerate': China Warns Foreign Forces Over 'wanton Intervention' In Taiwan Issue

China on Tuesday warned that it will not tolerate 'wanton intervention' in issues related to Taiwan by the foreign forces and will make a strong response to these acts of collusion, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang told a news conference, accusing Taiwan's government of bilateral tensions. Ma's remarks came after at least twenty-eight Chinese Air Force military planes including the fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers encroached Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday in a dominant military act. China believes that Taiwan's government has been colluding with foreign forces to gain independence.

China will never tolerate attempts to seek independence or wanton intervention, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office was quoted saying by multiple reports when asked if the recent military act was related to G7 leaders' statement against China.

China had earlier dissed the joint statements of the G7 and NATO that slammed China for belligerence and expansionist agenda in the South China Sea, human rights abuses, and its use of “non-market policies and practices which undermine” the global economy. NATO separately accused China of posing “systemic challenges” to the international order. China meanwhile dismissed the “malign intentions of the United States and a few other countries” widening disputes and asserted that the era of the West “dictating international affairs is over.”

The People's Republic of China had earlier warned the West of any attempts to seek independence for the breakaway province of Taiwan, saying that it "means war”. “ We warn the 'Taiwan independence' elements - those who play with fire will burn themselves, and Taiwan independence means war,” Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a conference. The US, in response, lambasted PRC’s provocations as “unfortunate,” adding that there was no reason why China must escalate tensions over Taiwan and retaliate with military confrontation warnings".

28 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, H-6*4, Y-8 EW, KJ-500 AEW&C*2, J-16*14 and J-11*6) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on June. 15, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/JnfN8bOwgl pic.twitter.com/MBJv2jbNMZ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 15, 2021

On Tuesday (June 15), as the spat between China, the US, the G7 nations, and NATO continued, as many as 28 People's Liberation Army warplanes entered Taiwan’s southwestern airspace in one of the largest incursion to date. China flexing its military muscle, on June 15, warned the G7 group of industrialized nations and the US against the issuance of “slanders” calling the US “sick, very sick.” “We’d like to advise the G7 to save its prescription for the US,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a state news conference.

Zhao’s remarks came as the Chinese State media escalated its criticism against the G7 summit with Global Times publishing a satirical cartoon of the world leaders drinking radioactive poison at the G7 "last supper". Titled ‘The Last G7’, the art mocked the bloc’s attempt to suppress China and was published by the author “Bantonglaoatang” on Sina [Chinese] Weibo on Saturday. Dozens of reports published slammed the United States, and the G7 that had in part called for a "peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues” [without naming Taiwan].

Taiwan defense ministry slams China’s 'routine incursions'

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) in a statement on Tuesday berated Chinese warplanes for an incursion that it said took place on June 15, 2021, as the People's Liberation Army Air Force amassed on Taiwan’s sovereign air zone ADIZ. The warplanes, said Taiwan’s defense ministry, included China’s 14 J-16 and 6 J-11 fighter jets, both derivatives of the Soviet-design Flanker, four H-6 bombers, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one electronic warfare variant of the Y-8 series, and another Y-8 type in an anti-submarine warfare configuration. Eight more People's Liberation Army (PLA) fighter planes entered Taiwanese ADIZ on March 26, the ministry’s statement said, accusing China’s “routine incursions” as they scrambled with Taiwan’s combat aircraft.