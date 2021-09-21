World Alzheimer's Day 2021: History, Significance; All You Need To Know About It

World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21. The goal of the day is to increase awareness of Alzheimer's and dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the most prevalent type of dementia, a group of degenerative brain disorders that affect a person's memory and other cognitive abilities.

It's a neurodegenerative disease that affects memory and cognitive abilities. It also makes problem-solving and multitasking more difficult. If timely attention and a spotlight are not provided, a person's behaviour might change over time; many people have focus issues and retreat socially. This is particularly common in elderly or senior people when the progressive illness causes brain cells to degenerate and die one by one.

History and significance of World Alzheimer's Day

In 1901, a 50-year-old German lady was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, identified for the first time by Alois Alzheimer, a German psychiatrist. The illness was named after the doctor for this reason. Alzheimer Illness International was founded in 1984 due to the passage of time and increased awareness of the disease. The organisation declared the first World Alzheimer's Day on its tenth anniversary, which was commemorated in 1994. They agreed to observe it every year on September 21st. World Alzheimer's Month, on the other hand, was established in 2012.

The inaugural 'World Alzheimer Report' was released on World Alzheimer's Day in 2009, and annual reports have been released since then. Although the effect of the observation is growing, there is still a knowledge gap and stigmatisation around dementia. Many individuals believe that the illness is a normal aspect of growing older. Granted, becoming older is one of the leading causes of Alzheimer's disease, but it isn't only a condition of the elderly. Alzheimer's disease affects around 200,000 people under the age of 65 in the United States alone.

Symptoms of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease causes memory loss, which is a common symptom. An early sign of the disease is the inability to recall previous events or talks. As the disease progresses, memory difficulties become more severe, and new symptoms appear. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, irreversible degenerative brain illness that impairs memory and thinking skills, as well as the capacity to do even the most basic tasks. Dementia is one of the most significant challenges people face, with almost 50 million living with it worldwide.

