World Bank Chief Economist Pinelopi Goldberg Announces Resignation

World Bank chief economist Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg has announced resignation in a letter written to her colleagues, international news agencies reported. Goldberg, who was appointed the chief economist at the World Bank in 2018, said in the letter that she wants to go back to teaching at Yale University and that she will put down her papers on March 1. According to media reports, Goldberg in her letter wrote that working at the World Bank has been a 'rewarding experience' for her as she deeply cares about the issues pertaining to create opportunities for the poor.

Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg announces resignation

As per reports, World Bank President David Malpass in a separate letter appreciated Goldberg's passion for the institution and her commitment to drawing young talented economists to the bank. David also said that research director Aart Kraay would take over Goldberg's position until a new permanent chief economist is hired by the bank. According to media reports, Goldberg took over as chief economist at the end of April 2018, after the resignation of Paul Romer following a controversy over the World Bank’s statistical methods.

57-year-old Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg is a Greek-American economist, born in Athens, Greece. Goldberg received a Diplom in economics from the University of Freiburg in 1986 and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1992. She started teaching at Yale University in 2001 and is currently on public service leave to serve as the chief economist at the World Bank. Goldberg previously held faculty positions at Columbia University and Princeton University. Goldberg was appointed as the editor-in-chief of the American Economic Review, one of the most prestigious journals in economics.

