World Bank Donors Approve Release Of USD 280 Million For Afghanistan's Humanitarian Needs

Amid the ongoing political, social and economic crisis in Afghanistan, donors to the World Bank have authorised to release the disbursement of USD 280 million to address humanitarian needs of the war-torn country on Friday (local time). According to Sputnik, contributors to the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund have agreed to pay USD 280 million to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Program (WFP) by the end of December.

As per a press release from the World Bank, "The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) donors today decided to transfer out USD 280 million in ARTF funds by the end of December 2021 to UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP)." Among the total $280 million, UNICEF will get $100 million for providing basic health services to the citizens of Afghanistan, while the World Food Programme would obtain $180 million to strengthen food security and nutrition initiatives in the nation, citing the press release, Sputnik reported.

Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan's economy has plummeted. Due to the lack of certainty regarding a new administration, the Afghan central bank's $9 billion in assets, the majority of which are kept in the United States, have been blocked, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended roughly $450 million, as per AP.

Afghanistan's financial catastrophe “is happening before our eyes”: UN humanitarian head warns

In addition to this, the United Nations humanitarian head has warned that Afghanistan's financial catastrophe “is happening before our eyes” and begged the global community to intervene to prevent the rapid descent before more people die. During an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Martin Griffiths highlighted that apart from providing emergency humanitarian supplies, donor countries must agree to support basic essential services for Afghans, like education, healthcare facilities, electricity, as well as paying civil servants. He went on to say that the donor nations must incorporate liquidity into the economy, which has witnessed the banking system being shut down.

Griffiths further added that the cash flow issue has to be resolved by the end of this year, and funds must be channelled to front-line service employees during the harsh winter. Due to the worsening economic conditions, he had reassessed his previous perspective that Afghanistan might get through the winters on humanitarian aid alone.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image)