World Environment Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends

Every year, World Environment Day is commemorated on June 5 as a cautious nudge to people all around the globe to protect, conserve and preserve the environment. The greatest international day dedicated for the conservation of protecting the planet is is World Environment Day. It has evolved to be the greatest worldwide forum for environmental awareness, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and hosted yearly since 1973. Millions of people all around the world celebrate it.

This day is also significant in raising awareness about worldwide environmental concerns like pollution, deforestation, desertification, global warming, as well as climate change and so on. As per the UNEP, the goal of World Environment Day 2022 is to reform economies and society to make them more inclusive, fair, and linked to Mother Earth.

UNEP further declared that Sweden is going to host World Environment Day in 2022. The slogan of the campaign is "Only One Earth," with the emphasis on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature."

World Environment Day wishes

We all must make the best of our efforts to save our mother Earth and live happily, World Environment Day. Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to our upcoming generations, World Environment Day. Happy World Environment Day, let us work hand in hand to make this world a healthier and safer place for our kids. It is not yours, not mine. It is ours. So, protect our mother who nourished you. Happy World Environment Day. Happy World Environment Day, what will you give today to ensure a better tomorrow?

World Environment Day messages

It is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and green. One step toward a better environment today is one step towards a better future tomorrow. If you fail to reuse it, do not think before you refuse it. Do not think any action is small to take care of our environment; every tiny step counts. Let's Nurture. the nature so that we can have a better future. Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the earth. Let's not exploit our earth to the moment where the only greenery that we can see is our computer or phone screen.

World Environment Day quotes

“The environment and the economy are really both two sides of the same coin. If we cannot sustain the environment, we cannot sustain ourselves”- Wangari Maathai “When the last tree is cut and the last fish killed, the last river poisoned and then you will see that you cannot eat money,” - John May. “I only feel angry when I see W. When I see people throwing away things we could use” - Mother Teresa. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has”- Margaret Mead. “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it”- Robert Swan.

(Image: Shutterstock)