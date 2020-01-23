World Leaders Arrive At Jerusalem To Commemorate The Holocaust

As the world marks the 75 years since Jews were liberated from Auschwitz concentration camp, several global leaders arrived in Jerusalem to attend the World Holocaust Forum on January 23. This is also the largest-ever gathering focussed on commemorating the Holocaust and tackling anti-Semitism in the present-day and age. More than 40 dignitaries are attending the event including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, US Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria.

Both, Putin and Pence had arrived on Thursday and were reportedly scheduled to meet Israeli leaders before and after the main event. The three-hour-long event is headlined as 'Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism' and is taking place at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. According to reports, the meet is organised to project a united front while commemorating the genocide of Europeans Jews amid the growing anti-Jewish violence in the continent as well as around the world.

Read - Polish President May Boycott Holocaust Remembrance In Israel

Israeli President urges leaders to 'shape future'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin urged the world leaders who assembled for a dinner at his official residence to 'leave history for the historians'. He further added that the role of global leaders is to 'shape the future'.

According to international reports, the event marks one of the largest gatherings in Israeli history as leaders rallied from all over the globe. With regard to the cascade of delegations, nearly 10,000 police officers have been reportedly deployed in Jerusalem while major highways and large parts of the city were shut down ahead of the event.

Read - Netanyahu, Macron Meet Ahead Of Holocaust Forum

The organisation's president Moshe Kantor reportedly said that the event 'sends a powerful message' against anti-Semitism which is 'unacceptable danger for all societies'. According to international reports, Kantor said World Holocaust Forum provides hope to Jews all around the world that extremism can be countered with values of moderation and toleration.

He then referred to several anti-Semitic attacks in Europe and said in a press conference that 'Jewish life in Europe is again under threat'. He added, 'it’s a sad picture of trembling communities hiding behind high fences'.

Read - Event Marks Holocaust Anniversary In Romania

Read - Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Previews World Leaders' Holocaust Forum

(With inputs from Agencies)