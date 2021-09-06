World Wary, China's Envoy First In Line To Meet Taliban In Kabul; Bilateral Ties Discussed

On Monday, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, met Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and discussed bilateral relations in Kabul. This development comes at a time when the Taliban is all set to form its government in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said that the Chinese Ambassador stressed the need to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, reported Tolo News. Last month too, Hanafi had reportedly met Wang Yu. The duo had discussed the security of the Chinese embassy and diplomats, bilateral relations and China's humanitarian assistance.

Taliban invites China and five other countries to attend government formation

In the final stage for building its government in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Monday invited China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey to the ceremony. In a press briefing, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the war is over and "they hope to have a stable Afghanistan."

China tight-lipped on Taliban's invitation

The China Foreign Minister did not respond to the invitation. Beijing said that it has "no information to offer at this moment." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, however, reiterated that China supports “Afghanistan forming an open, inclusive, broadly-based government upholding moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and live in good terms with the neighbouring countries.”

Pakistan top spy throngs Kabul

Pakistan has already sent its officials to Afghanistan to help insurgents in government formation. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Faiz Hameed also met Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday. Last month, the ISI chief was also spotted offering prayers with the top Taliban leaders.

Russia may attend Taliban's government formation: Lavrov

Russia on Monday said it may attend the government formation ceremony in Afghanistan if it is inclusive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We want to support the process of formation of a government that will reflect the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns: the Hazaras, the Uzbeks, the Tajiks. Only an inclusive government can ensure a steady transition to a new life," he said.

Lavrov also confirmed that Moscow has been invited to the ceremony in Kabul.