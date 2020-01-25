World's Fattest Kid From Indonesia Becomes 'a Symbol Of Hope' After Losing 110kg

A teenage boy who was once the 'fattest kid in the world' has now been described as a 'symbol of hope' by his personal trainer as he lost more than 108 kilograms. Arya Permana was reportedly transformed from 191kg boy into a much slimmer version of himself. The 13-year-old from Karawang, East Java, Indonesia decided to shed the weight at the age of 10 and has now lost more than half of his bodyweight thanks to his personal trainer Ade Rai and surgery.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Ade Rai said that according to Arya's parents, initially, he weighed 85 kg before his appetite increase extremely. He further added that Arya is now loading weight without losing his spirits and now his is a 'symbol of hope'. The 13-year-old accompanies his strict training regime with a healthy diet and medical treatment. His father reportedly said that the medical treatment, diet and a strict exercise routine helped his son lose so much weight.

'I'm happy'

The young boy reportedly underwent gastric bypass operation is also due to go under the knife at least two more times. His plastic surgeon Hardisiswo Soedjana told the local media outlet that the doctors will do a procedure on his arms and afterwards, they will lift his breast skin. He further added that there will also be steps to remove the excess skin from his belly.

After having the life-changing surgery, the 13-year-old can now play football and other sports. He reportedly said that he is happy and has become more agile than before. He further told the reporters that he can now walk five-kilometre with his friends. Back in 2017, he also became the youngest person ever to have a lengthy gastric sleeve operation and before that he was declared the heaviest boy on record by the Indonesian World Records Museum.

