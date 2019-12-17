Wrapping Paper Hack Going Viral Will Make Your Holidays Easier

Waterstones, a UK-based bookseller has shared a wonderful hack on its twitter handle which is perhaps the best way to avoid the hassle of wrapping gifts for the Christmas season. The seven-second long video shows a book in a rectangular shape which is to be wrapped in a green wrapping paper. In order to do it in the fastest way, you need to fold the paper on each of the rectangles edges, length, and breadth and form a rectangular marking of the wrap. Just then, you switch it diagonally and wrap the corners of the paper towards the centre and your job is done. Take a look at the video.

Read: Christmas Gifts For Teenagers That They Will Absolutely Love!

This is a public service announcement 🎄 📚 🤓pic.twitter.com/vCYELqyVQa — Waterstones (@Waterstones) December 16, 2019

Read: Christmas Gifts To Consider When Purchasing Presents For Senior Family Members

Netizens give mixed responses to the hack

The video has gone viral on the internet since it's been posted. It has been viewed 11.6M times, retweeted over 18K times and liked over 80.7K times. It’s still unclear if Waterstones was the first to share the video. Social media users have been going crazy over the newly-surfaced hack, with many thanking Waterstones and responding in amazement. A user wrote: “I was a bookseller for three years, wrapped about a million books, and I did not know this. I feel embarrassed and ashamed. “Still in shock,” wrote another. Many ëven used memes to convey their awe. Many also claimed that the hack is an old one. A user claimed: "I lived in Japan where wrapping is an art and they always wrap like this". Another added: “I’ve done that my whole life, can’t imagine that others did not know about this". Here's the vibrant comments section.

Read: Study Discovers People Who Can't Wrap Christmas Gifts Bring More Joy

HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS? pic.twitter.com/MVBkRlImoj — Emily Elfhausen 🤶🏼⛄️🎄 (@silly_emily3) December 16, 2019

this just changed my life — Karen Chee (@karencheee) December 16, 2019

I was literally just thinking I had to look this up! I saw someone do it at a store and couldn’t remember how they did it. Thank you thank you! — natasha (she/her) (@NatashaDNP) December 16, 2019

why has it taken my entire life to see this and know how easy it is. To those women i know that brag of your gift wrapping skills. I call shenanigans! — Raab (@RaabDisaster) December 16, 2019

Please use clearly #recycled or #recyclable paper to send a positive message to your followers. — Sophie Cooper🌍💚 (@sophiecooper193) December 16, 2019

I’m going to sound massively arrogant, but I’ve wrapped books this way for years. Never occurred to me it’s a secret trick. — Anna Tuckett (@AnnaMTuckett) December 16, 2019

Read: Check Out Three Great Gift Ideas That Are Ideal For Frequent Travellers