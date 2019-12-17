The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Wrapping Paper Hack Going Viral Will Make Your Holidays Easier

Rest of the World News

Learn the fastest gift wrapping hack to make your holidays easier. Waterstones, a UK-based bookseller posted the hack on its Twitter handle which went viral.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wrapping Paper

Waterstones, a UK-based bookseller has shared a wonderful hack on its twitter handle which is perhaps the best way to avoid the hassle of wrapping gifts for the Christmas season. The seven-second long video shows a book in a rectangular shape which is to be wrapped in a green wrapping paper. In order to do it in the fastest way, you need to fold the paper on each of the rectangles edges, length, and breadth and form a rectangular marking of the wrap. Just then, you switch it diagonally and wrap the corners of the paper towards the centre and your job is done. Take a look at the video.

Read: Christmas Gifts For Teenagers That They Will Absolutely Love!

Read: Christmas Gifts To Consider When Purchasing Presents For Senior Family Members

Netizens give mixed responses to the hack

The video has gone viral on the internet since it's been posted. It has been viewed 11.6M times, retweeted over 18K times and liked over 80.7K times. It’s still unclear if Waterstones was the first to share the video. Social media users have been going crazy over the newly-surfaced hack, with many thanking Waterstones and responding in amazement. A user wrote: “I was a bookseller for three years, wrapped about a million books, and I did not know this. I feel embarrassed and ashamed. “Still in shock,” wrote another. Many ëven used memes to convey their awe. Many also claimed that the hack is an old one. A user claimed: "I lived in Japan where wrapping is an art and they always wrap like this". Another added: “I’ve done that my whole life, can’t imagine that others did not know about this". Here's the vibrant comments section.

Read: Study Discovers People Who Can't Wrap Christmas Gifts Bring More Joy

Read: Check Out Three Great Gift Ideas That Are Ideal For Frequent Travellers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES