Wuhan Conducted Over 11 Lakh Nucleic Acid Tests On May 23: Health Authorities

Chinese health authority on May 24 said that it conducted 11,46,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23 in the epicentre Wuhan. The novel coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and then spread to the entire world. According to data provided by the health authorities, more than 14 lakh nucleic acid tests were conducted in Wuhan a day earlier.

The nucleic acid test is a technique used to detect a virus or bacteria that acts as a pathogen in blood, tissue, or urine.

Read: China Reports Three New Coronavirus Cases A Day After It Recorded Zero Cases

COVID-19 in China

China on May 23 recorded three new cases of the novel coronavirus, said the National Health Commission (NHC) in a statement. According to NHC, China recorded zero new cases a day earlier and the three new cases it registered on Saturday consisted of 1 indigenous case in Jilin province and 2 imported cases, 1 in Shanghai municipality, and 1 in Guangdong province.

The NHC said that there were 36 new asymptomatic cases (including 4 imported cases) on May 23, of which 35 were freed from medical observation (including 2 imported cases) and no asymptomatic cases became confirmed cases.

Read: China 'open' To International Effort In Identifying True Origin Of COVID-19

China has recorded 82,974 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to date, and in all 78,261 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital, according to the National Health Commission.

There are currently 79 confirmed cases (including 8 in serious condition) and 9 suspected cases in China as of May 24. If Chinese government data is to be believed, the country has successfully managed to flatten its curve with no new deaths since April 15.

Read: US-China Nearing 'brink Of New Cold War', Says Chinese Govt In Unprecedented Escalation

Read: China: Wuhan Lab Head Calls Virus Leak Claims ‘pure Fabrication’

(Image Credit: AP)

