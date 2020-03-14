Wuhan: Photo Of Doctor Lying On Empty Bed Of Last Makeshift Hospital Goes Viral

As the rate of coronavirus cases in China has witnessed a significant decline, an image of a doctor at Wuhan’s last makeshift hospital has been doing rounds on the internet. In the photograph, Dr Jiang Wenyang can be seen lying down on an empty bed in his protective suit and goggles with a sense of relief.

The Wuchang Temporary Hospital has been closed down after the last 49 patients of the novel coronavirus recovered and were discharged. The stadium-turned makeshift hospital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, was the last of the 14 temporary hospitals to be closed down after completing the mission.

#Photo_of_the_day: The last night at #Wuhan's last makeshift hospital, Doctor Jiang Wenyang is lying on the empty bed, exhausted and relieved. Tomorrow this one last makeshift hospital will be closed for good. (Photo by Lai Xinlin) pic.twitter.com/p7jB1BcXvZ — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 11, 2020

'Thankful forever'

Social media admired the picture of Dr Jiang who seemed exhausted but relieved by the fact that the rigorous mission to contain and mitigate the disease has finally ended. Netizens thanked the doctors for their selfless effort in these trying times and urged them to help the world in fighting the disease.

China has reported over 80,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,100 deaths in the past few months due to the deadly infection which later turned into a pandemic. Life of Chinese residents is returning to normal with a decline in the rate of coronavirus cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the epicentre of the virus has now shifted to Europe.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” said WHO chief Adhanom Tedros Ghebreyesus.

